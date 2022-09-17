Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Mom Let Her Drink and Take Drugs at Age Nine, But Forbid Her to Eat Sugar | Hollywood | Drew Barrymore | booze | marijuana | childhood | decadent childhood | | SHOWS

drew Barrymore noted that his mother allowed him get high and drink alcohol , but did not let him consume sugar. The actress, who is a mother of two, added that she had to sneak away candies when her mother wasn’t looking.

The actress opened up even more about her past, telling him how hard it really was to become a model at age two and a movie star with the 1982 blockbuster ET the Extra-Terrestrial at age seven.

In 1989, Barrymore, then 14, detailed to People magazine how she had her first drink at 9, smoked marijuana at 10 and started using cocaine at 12. By 13, she had twice attended treatment. drug rehabilitation.

The actress detailed some passages of her life to her friend Rob Lowe of St Elmo’s Fire on her new Drew’s News podcast. Barrymore and Lowe were discussing the attitude of some mothers about not allowing their children to consume sugar, Daylimail said.

In this regard, the actress pointed out that: “My mother wouldn’t let me eat sugar. Marijuana and alcohol totally fine, but don’t touch that sugar.”.

He even added that he had to sneak chocolates from his mother. “I put chocolate in the cupboard. All the other habits were on display, but sugar was one thing in the cupboard. I literally hid it in a box in my closet.”

Drew Barrymore did not have an easy childhood

The actress told Rob Lowe that her own mother, Jaid Barrymore, put her in a psychiatric ward when she was just 13 years old.

The visit was not short either. Drew had to stay for 18 months.“Malibu was kind of the opposite of the experience that I had. I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Eyes Psychiatric.”Barrymore noted.

Drew admitted that he had too many “resources” at his disposal

“I was going to clubs, not going to school and stealing my mother’s car, you know, it was out of control. Sometimes it was as funny as that and sometimes I was mad that I was leaving and then they put me in the thing.shared.