Drew Barrymore reveals her mother allowed her to drink alcohol and smoke weed but not eat candy

United States.- Drew Barrymore Once again, he gave a lot to talk about, because he decided to bring to the table how decadent his childhood was with the few rules he had. During a conversation with his friend Rob Lowe of St Elmo’s Fire for your podcast Drew’s News today September 16, he commented that drugs and alcohol were okay, but not sugar.

The actress, who is a mother of two children, pointed out that she had to hide treats so that her mother would not look. She started her career at a very young age. Some of her most outstanding productions of her as a child are Firestarter and ETso back then he had to keep his weight down.

drew Barrymore

In 1989, the then 14-year-old actress told People magazine how she had her first drink at age nine, smoked marijuana at 10 and started using cocaine at 12, so by 13 I had already been to drug rehab twice.

Drew opened up on this subject after Rob said that kids who don’t eat sugar come with a warning sign. “So when he worries about their kids eating too much dessert or too much sugar. I’ve always known there’s trouble when a kid comes up and says, ‘My parents won’t let me eat sugar.

I knew I’d find that kid inhaling sugar. She just knew it. Beware of the child who tells you that his parents do not let him have sugar. Watch that boy,” Rob said.

drew Barrymore

To which Drew Barrymore replied: “By the way, you are so right, you are so right because my mother did not let me eat sugar. Studio 54 and weed and booze totally fine, but don’t touch that sugar,” to which Rob chimed in, “That makes a lot of sense.”

And the actress continued: “And I did, I put chocolate in the cupboard. All the other habits were on display, but sugar was one thing in the cupboard. I would literally hide it in a box in my closet and just…”

It is well known that the famous did not have a simple childhood. She also opened up about this stage of her life with Howard Stern and told him how complicated it was to become a model at two years old and a successful movie star at seven thanks to ET the alien (1982). Drew told Stern that his own mother, Jay Barrymoreput her in a psychiatric ward when she was 13 years old.

Internet

The visit to that place was not short, she was there for 18 months. “I used to laugh at those places like Malibu 30 days,” she told the radio personality. “Malibu was kind of the opposite of the experience that I had. I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Eyes Psychiatric. And you couldn’t mess around there and if you did, they would throw you into a padded room or put you on a stretcher and tie you up.”

I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom’s car and, you know, it was out of control. So, you know, sometimes it was as funny as that and sometimes I was so mad that I would leave and then they would bring me into the thing.”

Source: Pure Show