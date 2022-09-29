Drew Barrymore Reveals His Parents Let Him Do Drugs When He Was 9, But Not Sugar

Few people know what it is to experience success from an early age and even fewer have been able to succeed in telling it as adults. Actress Drew Barrymore is one of the actresses with one of the longest careers in Hollywood, which she began when she was just six years old, rising to fame for her role as Gertie in the film ET (1982) but that gave rise to his childhood being the most complicated.

The actress spoke about it last Friday on her podcast, Drew’s News, who was receiving his great friend, fellow actor Rob Lowe. During her talk, the actress confessed some details of her atypical childhood, such as the fact that her parents allowed her to use drugs as a child, but not sugary foods.

The actress was honest with one of her great friends, actor Rob Lowe. GTRES

The two actors were chatting about whether or not it was beneficial to prohibit the consumption of sugar in children when the protagonist of Charlie’s Angels (2000) made a peculiar confession: “My mother wouldn’t let me consume sugar. Studio 54, marijuana and alcohol were fine, but I couldn’t touch sugar,” says her mother, actress Jaid Barrymore.

According to the actress, her mother’s forbidding her to eat sugar only made her want to eat it more: “I hid chocolate in the cupboard,” she confessed, “All the other vices were known, but sugar was something she hid. Really.” , hid a box in the closet”.

It is not the first time that the actress, who is now 47 years old, tells how her atypical past was.

“I had problems and too many resources,” he explained a few months ago on the program The Howard Stern Show from SiriusXM. “I was going to clubs and not school and I was stealing my mother’s car and I was out of control.” A very complicated situation that led him to try marijuana when he was nine years old, cocaine when he was twelve, abuse alcohol and even think about taking his own life.

At age 13, her mother committed her to Van Nuys Psychiatric mental health center for more than a year: “You couldn’t mess around there. If you did, they would throw you into the padded room or put you on a gurney tied up,” explained the actress.

After “30 years of therapy and a lot of soul-searching,” Drew Barrymore said she realized she had a problem: “In the end I thought maybe I needed some kind of structure and discipline because everything was so accessible, so messed up in my world that perhaps a treatment was necessary to be able to restart the rest of my life”, he acknowledged, even coming to understand the reason for his mother’s attitude at that time: “I think she lived in a lot of pain and I didn’t care either. I talked for a long time.”