Drew Barrymore reveals how her deep friendship with Britney Spears began

Drew Barrymore is letting fans know about her friendship with Britney Spears. The talk show host opened up about her friendship with the princess of pop during an episode of “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” sharing details about how they quickly became friends. “You know, I became friends with Britney about a year and a half ago, and we had some secret exchanges,” she told Fallon. “I know it sounds dire, but it was the exact opposite. It was very connective and honest.”

Barrymore said that since she and Spears have “been through a lot” growing up in the spotlight, that’s one of the main reasons they teamed up. “I’m not a person who really communicates. I’m not ‘Hollywood Bob’. I’m not sneaky,” she said amid the Spears conservatorship drama. “The humanity in what she was going through, trying to get her freedom back, was something that I felt compelled to reach out to and we found a deep connection there. We made friends, like real friends.” The two connected so much that Barrymore landed an invite to Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari, where she ended up having an amazing time, even calling the event a “fairy tale.” Fear!

This isn’t the first time Barrymore has had major feelings for a special relationship in recent weeks. She and her former flame Justin Long reconnected on an episode of her show. Barrymore shed a few tears remembering her past with him. I have to love her!