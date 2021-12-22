Drew Barrymore reveals the gift Keanu Reeves gave her as a child

During the last episode of the The Drew Barrymore Show was a guest Keanu Reeves. The two actors worked together in The fantastic world of toys, 1986 film directed by Clive Donner. On the occasion of this chat, the former ET child told of when the star of John Wick gave him a great gift on the occasion of his sixteenth birthday.

During his birthday party at a club, Reeves walked in, grabbed the Barrymore by the hand and after walking out of the club, put her on his motorcycle and took her for a ride through the streets of. Los Angeles.

You took me on the journey of my life – said the actress to her friend. And I was so free, I was such a free human being, and it was a moment where I remember loving life and was so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling.

Oh wow – Reeves replied. We probably went fast

Very fast! – retorted Drew Barrymore. He showed up at my 16th birthday party and took me on a motorcycle ride that I will never forget. We just blew up the streets. It was at night and the streets were empty, and it was one of those moments that I will never forget

This is just one of the many known anecdotes that show us how much Keanu Reeves is a truly incredible person. A few days ago, during the last episode of the talk show Red Table, conducted by her colleague on the set of The Matrix Jada Pinkett Smith, a fan asked the Neo performer how he can be so affable. His answer, obviously embarrassed, was in his now classic style.

I go around on my motorbike, I read. I love going to the cinema. For me, my job is also this. Sometimes I’m asked, “You know, you’ve been working on it for a while. Do you still like it? ” And I: “Yes, I love him even more than before. For me, work is life “

In short, the usual Keanu!