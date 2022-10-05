Drew Barrymore Reveals the Photo She Uses on Dating Apps — Rock&Pop

drew Barrymore is one of the most popular actresses on the American film scene, and despite the fact that she has had some couples in the past, he has not given up and continues looking for love like any person, which he usually does in the dating apps.

The interpreter is still looking for love, and has the “perfect” image to generate a connection with someone who wants to win your heart.

The 47-year-old actress revealed on the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, that she is on dating apps and looking to find a partner.

On the show, he surveyed Gayle King, Nater Burleson and Tony Dokoupil to ask him for advice on the photography he uses in the profile of this platform whose name he did not want to name.

Drew Barrymore revealed that she has a photo of herself in her bathroom as the main image on her dating apps, and it looks like the instant image has been a success!

“Look, i’m a thawed caveman When it comes to dating, I don’t understand modern dating, I’ve been married for a million years,” Tony Dokoupil said on the show. “But if I saw that picture, I would slide 100 percent in any direction.”

Nater Burleson also added that “I would swipe right (in reference to how much you give it I like it to someone in, for example, the application Tinder)”. And Gayle King gave the image her seal of approval.

In the instance, the actress also assured that she would be open to making a new movie of the franchise Charlie’s Angels.

