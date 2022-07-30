Drew Barrymore reveals the reasons why her ex Justin Long “gets all the women”

Drew Barrymore looked back on her love life and revealed why her ex Justin Long knows how to get along “with women.”

The 47-year-old talk show host praised Long, with whom she had an on-and-off romance between 2007 and 2010, during a recent appearance on the podcast A Little Bit Extra by Mike Birbiglia.

Barrymore recalled that not only was she “in love” with the 44-year-old actor, but she also believes his sense of humor is the reason women are so into him.

“I was very much in love with Justin, do you know why? Because it’s fun,” she said. “The sharpest wit. Do you want to know why he gets all the women? Well, there are a few reasons, but comedy is definitely [es una de ellas]”.

He proceeded to applaud him for his wit, before detailing how great he is at making people laugh.

“He’s one of the sharpest and wittiest people, he’s brilliant and he makes you laugh out loud,” recalled the star of Charlie’s Angels.

During his conversation with Birbiglia, Barrymore also reflected on the making of the 2010 film Going the Distance with Long. As he recalled how she and her ex-boyfriend were constantly surrounded by paparazzi at the time, she noted how “strange” it was and how it “didn’t make any sense” to her.

“I didn’t understand why we were an interesting couple,” he explained. “Like it didn’t make any sense to me, like, who cares? We’re not exciting.”

Why did Drew Barrymore date Justin Long? | A Little Bit Extra

Although Birbiglia said at the time that he saw Barrymore and the Tusk star as an “exciting” couple, the actor stressed that she “didn’t see it that way.” He also noted that she was “not offended” by Long’s thoughts on her relationship.

It’s not the first time Barrymore has shown his appreciation for his ex. In March 2020, the magazine Paper shared a “post of appreciation to Justin Long” on Instagram, where the star of 50 First Dates He agreed with the publication and commented: “[No están] wrong! He is great”.

Long also spoke about his ex-girlfriend in 2019, during an interview with USA, where he acknowledged that he “loves” Barrymore and that he was still “in touch” with her.

As for his current relationship status, Long is currently dating actress Kate Bosworth. The couple debuted their romance on Instagram in May. Barrymore is not publicly dating anyone at the moment, but she is the mother of two daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8, who she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.