Entertainment

Drew Barrymore says Chip and Joanna Gaines make her reconsider being ‘aggressively single’

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Drew Barrymore is dating Chip and Joanna Gaines. The actor-turned-talk show host traveled to Waco, Texas, to see the husband-and-wife couple of upper fixer fame. During her visit, the Mixed The star revealed that spending time with Chip and Joanna makes her reconsider her single status.

Drew Barrymore brings ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ to Texas with Chip and Joanna Gaines

Barrymore is such a fan of the founders of the Magnolia Network that she took her talk show on tour to see them. The 47-year-old kicked off the Texas Week of The Drew Barrymore Show sitting with Chip and Joanna.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock talks about the movie for which she is ashamed – Cinema and Tv – Culture

15 mins ago

Adamari López is asked to return to acting after showing her great talent in a recent video

25 mins ago

will be gothic style – Metro Ecuador

27 mins ago

After slap, the reputation of the Smiths on the tightrope!

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button