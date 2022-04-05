Drew Barrymore says Chip and Joanna Gaines make her reconsider being ‘aggressively single’

Drew Barrymore is dating Chip and Joanna Gaines. The actor-turned-talk show host traveled to Waco, Texas, to see the husband-and-wife couple of upper fixer fame. During her visit, the Mixed The star revealed that spending time with Chip and Joanna makes her reconsider her single status.

Drew Barrymore brings ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ to Texas with Chip and Joanna Gaines

Drew Barrymore | Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Barrymore is such a fan of the founders of the Magnolia Network that she took her talk show on tour to see them. The 47-year-old kicked off the Texas Week of The Drew Barrymore Show sitting with Chip and Joanna.

The three discussed the first days of the upper fixer couple’s relationship at Silos during the Magnolia Market spring event. Barrymore’s visit included much more than interviewing Chip and Joanna. She also highlighted other talent from the Magnolia Network. Also, she went to the set of Magnolia table with Joanna Gaines, where he cooked with Joanna.

Former ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Make Barrymore Consider Dating

During an episode on April 4, The Drew Barrymore ShowBarrymore asked Joanna about her “happily ever after” as the two made a batch of Joanna’s strawberry lemon cakes.

Joanna described a “very simple” existence in which she and Chip sit on their porch after raising their five Gaines children “well.”

“I think we always say this,” the interior designer began. “That we’re sitting on that same porch in those rocking chairs watching the sun go down and saying, ‘We did good.’ All of our kids left and left in a really healthy, good way, but saying, ‘We did good.’ That’s it. It is very simple.”

“But we are still holding hands and we still like each other very much,” he added with a smile. Barrymore explained that seeing them so happy makes her consider dating again.

“Look, I’m so aggressively single, but when I’m around you and Chip, it makes me think, ‘Maybe I should spread my wings,'” she said. “Like, he still says I love you all the time, kisses and I love you. Can he teach men?

Joanna responded that she actually told Chip that he needs to “write a book on how to treat a woman.” Upon hearing this, Barrymore joked about using a “thirst trap” photo of Joanna on the cover which Joanna said she “would love”.

“It’s just a doll,” she added, calling her husband of nearly 20 years “sweet.”

Barrymore ‘loves’ dating, but doesn’t ‘often’

Just because Barrymore is “aggressively single” doesn’t mean she hasn’t dated in recent years. Although, as she admitted in 2022, her ex-husband remarrying affected her love life. She told ET that while she “loves” dating, she doesn’t do it “very often,” citing a few failed nights out.

“I think I average one or two dates a year,” she said, “which feels constant in a busy life.”

“Most of them haven’t been that good, but to me they’re like funny stories and I never want people to get cynical,” he added, saying, “you have to have hope” and “you have to do it for yourself. .”

