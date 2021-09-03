Drew Barrymore sends Cameron Diaz a hot video, but gets confused

Actress and producer Drew Barrymore accidentally sent a sixteen-year-old boy a video in which he was dressing. However he later revealed that the clip was for another Hollywood star.

Do you know those moments when you would like to leave everything and run away as far as possible where no one knows you? Here, surely this is what he must have thought Drew Barrymore when she accidentally sent a hot video to a sixteen year old boy. Sure, finding a place in the world where Drew isn’t known is hard enough, but with a swimming haircut and a different look it might be doable.

Drew Barrymore herself told what happened. The actress, during an interview in which she was a guest on a talk show, she let it slip. It also revealed that Matthew, the name of the boy the video was sent to, then wrote to her: “I have your video, but I promise I will not publish it anywhere”.

Who was the Drew Barrymore video aimed at?

During the interview, Drew Barrymore revealed that the video she sent the boy was for her best friend Cameron Diaz. In fact, the actress said that she and the “Charlie’s Angels” co-star are used to dressing facing each other, and so they usually send these videos to each other for fun.

Evidently, however, he has not dealt with the accidents that can happen with smartphones. “Thank God because Matthew is a young gentleman who it doesn’t put video out there in the world“Barrymore said. However, it is still unclear whether the video in which the actress dresses up has been deleted by the boy or jealously keeps it in his cell phone.

Also, during the interview on the show, Drew Barrymore admitted that she sent a letter of support to her colleague and friend Hugh Grant when he was arrested in 1995. At the time, the Notting Hill star was engaged to his longtime partner Liz Hurley, but was placed in custody with prostitute Divine Brown.