Drew Barrymore sent a video where she strips to a 16-year-old instead of Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore said she accidentally sent a video of her to a 16-year-old boy instead of her best friend, Cameron Diaz

The famous protagonist of ET – The extraterrestrial made this sensational revelation during her The Drew Barrymore Show. On the occasion of the last episode of the show, Drew Barrymore confessed to having accidentally sent a video of her of a change of clothes to a 16-year-old boy who, however, did not spread the video on social media. In the intentions of the actress, the video should have reached Cameron Diaz, her best friend. Drew Barrymore explained: “I sent this video to a 16-year-old boy named Matthew. Long story, forget it! Obviously the video doesn’t show me in sexy attitudes. It’s just a change of clothes. Cameron is my best friend and we send each other. always advice “.

Drew Barrymore said the young Matthew in question wrote to her and said: “I have your video but I promise not to broadcast it”. For this reason, the actress thanked him: “Thank you so much, Matthew, for being such a sweet and generous person”.

A few months ago, Drew Barrymore recounted the weirdest thing some fans have done for her. According to the actress, to deserve the first place on the podium would undoubtedly be the so-called Drewseum, a virtual museum that contains numerous memorabilia about her career and which was founded in 2006.