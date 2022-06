The actress was one of the guests at the surprise event that took place this week in Los Angeles, California, where the “Princess of Pop” married model Sam Asghari.

One of the guests of the surprising marriage of Britney Spears held this week in California, was the actress drew Barrymorewho shared some postcards of the event on social networks.

In the photographic set, we see the protagonist of “As if it were the first time” in various passages of the celebration along with artists such as Madonna and Selena Gomezin addition to other guests.

To accompany these images, the actress shared a text that alludes to “Ever After: A Cinderella Story” (“Forever: Cinderella, A Love Story”), the romantic movie she starred in 1998.

“What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and still want the fairy tale”Barrymore commented in a post that quickly went viral.

And that’s exactly what Britney did! She couldn’t be happier for her intrepid journey!”added the artist in the message, which generated a series of reactions on Instagram.

The comment is not capricious: at the wedding, Spears appeared in a fairy tale carriage, in a long white wedding dress.

At the appointment there was also time for other commented snapshots. One of them? The recreation of the kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, reversed 19 years later by the same singers.