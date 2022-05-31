Drew Barrymore shocked Johnny Carson when he had his false teeth removed

Drew Barrymore, 7, was so excited to meet talk show host Johnny Carson, she felt they’d be able to communicate better if she had her false teeth removed in the middle of the show.

Barrymore, now 47, shared a flashback clip on Instagram recalling the time at Carson’s the show tonight. She had recently shot to fame, starring in the hit sci-fi movie, ET the alien, and was ready to talk about the teeth with Carson, who was stunned when he took off his fake upper front set.

Drew Barrymore pulled his teeth out so he could ‘speak easier’

He asked Carson, “Tell me if you notice this. It would be a little easier to talk without my teeth.” Carson took the bait and asked her what she was talking about. Barrymore removed the implants and gave Carson a toothy smile typical of a kid his age who had lost a few baby teeth.

Carson looked both amused and surprised. “Let me see those now,” he said. “Give me a little smile.” Barrymore grinned, showing two small front permanent teeth that were trying to come out.

“They really are growing, aren’t they?” she told Barrymore. “So you use this when you make…”

“Yes, TV shows,” she replied. She wondered if she has to use implants for her teeth to line up. But Barrymore said: “Yes, but they kill!”

She was very excited to meet Johnny Carson, which may explain the teeth.

Barrymore was very excited to appear in Carson and made sure he knew it. “I’ve been waiting my whole life to meet you and I’m finally on the show,” he told Carson. “It’s a miracle.”

Carson joked, “Well, that’s why I stayed on the show seven more years, just for you to show up here,” he said with his trademark dry humor. “I wanted to meet you too, because I’ve been reading all about you. You are a lovely young actress.

Barrymore then told Carson that he was doing aerobics the night before, but the reason was hilarious. “I was doing aerobics last night because I didn’t want to get confused,” she shared. Of course, the comment actually confused Carson.

“Well, I was dancing, you know, while my mom was always on the phone,” Barrymore clarified. Adding about his mother, “She is forever on the phone.”

Drew Barrymore said she can’t whiten her teeth as an adult

Barrymore dealt with the removable implant as a child, but as an adult, her teeth have been no laughing matter. Many celebrities whiten her teeth, but Ella Barrymore said her teeth are so sensitive that she can’t use typical methods.

“My teeth may not be perfect, but they are clean! I have been using this @crest 3D White Brilliance toothpaste and I can really tell the difference! It comes in 2 steps: clean first, then bleach! Working with what I have and I love this toothpaste,” she captioned an Instagram video. Barrymore claimed that the video and post were not a paid endorsement. But toothpaste seemed to be the only way she could whiten her teeth.

