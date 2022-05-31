Entertainment

Drew Barrymore shocked Johnny Carson when he had his false teeth removed

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Drew Barrymore, 7, was so excited to meet talk show host Johnny Carson, she felt they’d be able to communicate better if she had her false teeth removed in the middle of the show.

Barrymore, now 47, shared a flashback clip on Instagram recalling the time at Carson’s the show tonight. She had recently shot to fame, starring in the hit sci-fi movie, ET the alien, and was ready to talk about the teeth with Carson, who was stunned when he took off his fake upper front set.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston confessed how her relationship with Brad Pitt is today

6 mins ago

Maverick is Tom Cruise’s best debut

28 mins ago

Justin Bieber’s sweet words for ‘the sweetest and most beautiful’ little sister

29 mins ago

Reggaeton musicians who left the industry out of shame – Music and Books – Culture

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button