Drew Barrymore shocks after confessing the time he hasn’t had sex: “I needed to remain very celibate”

drew Barrymore She has surprised with some statements about her intimate life that have gone viral in recent days, in which she acknowledges that she has not had sex since she separated in 2016 from her ex-husband and father of her children, the actor Will Kopelman.

And since many are not used to this type of confession, Barrymore’s sincerity has taken more than one by surprise. However, the actress wrote on her personal blog about her as something very natural, rather she needed it after a life full of excesses.

“The other day I walked into an exercise class and this woman said, ‘You look like Drew Barrymore, except you seem to have mental well-being and also…she hates sex!’ I didn’t know what that woman was talking about,” she said.

Then the actress realized that she had made a comment on the “Drew’s News” segment of her television show. The Drew Barrymore Show in which he said that abstaining from sex for six months didn’t seem like that long at his age.

“I’m sure there was a time in my life where six months might have seemed extreme, but now I’m on the other side,” the actress now wrote in her letter.

“At almost 48 years old, I have very different feelings about intimacy than when I was young. I had no role model parents and committed to people in an adult way from a young age! I was looking for companionship! Validation! Excitement! Pleasure! hedonism! fun! And adventure!! Now because I can’t get into the time machine and change my history. So now I choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I lived! I lived a life very rich and full,” he said.

However, the actress assured that after two daughters and the separation from her father she has had “the pleasure of changing my approach when it comes to love for me and my two children.”

“Since I entered life as a single mother, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship,” she confessed. “I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working on myself and learning what parenting is, again something I wasn’t very clear on as a child and I’ve had a lot of learning curves along the way. I’ve been bullied. I’ve been triumphant. I have been asked to educate myself in every possible way. The truth is that it is different for each family and each person, but I have had to try to find my own way, “he said.

The actress also reflected on what privacy is for her. “Intimacy is something that makes you feel good about yourself! I also speak up and have learned when something doesn’t make you feel good or makes you feel bad about yourself, pay as much attention to that as you do to what makes you feel good because there is a lesson there.”

“I’m just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I’ll be in a relationship… but it just hasn’t been my priority. So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out and hang out with people on that level.” I am someone who is deeply committed to furthering how girls, my daughters and myself as a woman are supposed to function in this world!”

“A relationship with a man has not been the most important thing for me for a long time. Some people can get out of a marriage or a relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not a bit “I don’t judge! I celebrate her journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to remain very celibate and in a kind of mourning for the loss of a family that I swore I would have for my daughters.” , he added.

Finally Barrymore made it clear that he does not hate sex, as he was told. “So for the record, I don’t hate sex! I’ve finally reached the epiphany that love and sex just aren’t the same thing.”