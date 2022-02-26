Drew Barrymore talked about the special relationship he has with Steven Spileberg – Revista Para Ti

Excited for the anniversary of the film that made her a child star, the actress said that she contacted director Steven Spielberg to organize the celebration and referred to how important it was for her to have his support from the beginning of his career.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the premiere of one of the films that marked an era in Hollywood: ET the alienand to celebrate this anniversary, drew Barrymore He has planned a very special meeting in which his two daughters and the director of the feature film will participate, Steve Spielberg.

drew Barrymore

“I was talking to Steven about the anniversary,” the actress told the magazine. People. barrymore, who is the mother of two girls, franky, 7 years old, and Olive9, revealed that the director has a very close relationship with the girls, which is why he seeks to commemorate that date with a meeting in which everyone participates. “He usually calls my daughters on the phone, whom he held in his arms as babies, have known him all their lives. That’s why I want to enjoy this moment with them and include them, as well as celebrate it with Steven. He is a great father figure to me.”he acknowledged.

ET premiered in the United States on June 11, 1982. The actress, one of the stars of the film, was only seven years old when she got the role of gertiewho along with his brother Elliot (Henry Thomas) befriends an alien who is brought to live in their home in California. When the government discovers the presence of ET and seeks to take him away, the children begin an adventure in order to save him.

According to the actress, this anniversary is very special for her because her daughters are almost the same age she was when she recorded the film. It was exactly Spielberg who pointed out the coincidence to the actress, who admits she still finds it hard to believe how in sync everything is.

“He came and told me: ‘We are not going to miss this moment with your daughters,’ to which I replied: ‘You are right. We can not’. This is not only very emotional but also closes a circle. My daughters are very close to the age I was when it came out ET Frankie he is actually at that age. She’s 7, and she’s going to be 8, and Olive is 9, she’s going to be 10. This is where I’m standing today, and they love Steven”, he added.

In the past, Barrymore He has spoken tenderly of the father-daughter relationship he has with the director. “I was lucky,” he told Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert in September 2021.”He changed my life. He was also someone who, while I didn’t realize it until he was older, He was very fatherly. He tells me I am his first child. He was horrified that I painted my lips red or did Playboy. At that point he sent me a note that said, ‘Cover up!’” she recalled with a laugh.

Today, the actress enjoys seeing how Spielberg He treats his daughters with the same affection that he treated her. “She made me wait until I was 10 so she could get my ears pierced and that set a precedent,” explains Barrymore. “Today my girls are very excitedbecause Olive is about to turn 10, so she knows she’s going to get her ears pierced.”, he added.

“They love him and they love his movies. They also love that it is so Important for me. he really has been there to give me energy, protection, opportunities and care the way your family is supposed to. When all that was missing from the other side, he really stepped in, “she revealed and assured:” Now that I’m a mother and my daughters are those ages, I feel that It is a very complete and very significant circle.”

Taking all this into account, the 40th anniversary of ET takes another meaning. “When he told me that we had to celebrate the 40th anniversary with the girls I cried my eyes out. It is a very vital moment and I am so proud of where we all are. It’s a blessing that everyone is happy and healthy right now.”

