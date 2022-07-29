Drew Barrymore talks about press harassment with ex Justin Long — Rock&Pop

Although the two had been in a relationship for several years, drew Barrymore fondly remembers his former partner, the actor Justin Long. And as is always the case with celebrities, they had to face harassment from the press.

What did Drew Barrymore say about her relationship with actor Justin Long?

During an interview on A Little Bit Extra, Drew Barrymore opened up about her ex, Justin Long. Where he reflected and told what it was like to work together in the romantic comedy film, Distance love (2010).

The actress began by saying that the public scrutiny they were under during their relationship, It was difficult. Adding that felt it was “weird” that they received so much attention by the press.

“I didn’t understand why we were an interesting couple”, Drew Barrymore explained about her romance with Justin Long. “Something like, It didn’t make any sense to me like, who cares? We’re not exciting.”

“We dated for several years, I was very much in love with Justin, You know why? Because it’s fun”, continued the interpreter, adding that she has “the sharpest wit”.

“You want to know why does he stay with all the women? Well, there are some reasons, but comedy is definitely (one of them), “he added about it. “It is one of the sharpest and most ingenious (people), It’s brilliant and it will just blow your mind.”

He also talked about working on the movie Music & Lyrics with Hugh Grant.

“Now Hugh and I don’t go out. Not even a little”, confessed Drew Barrymore. “She was so upset because, when I met him, it turns out he was a totally grumpy old man, and I said, ‘Wait, no, you’re Hugh Grant! He was supposed to be the (typical) handsome type of a romantic comedy, What’s Going On? And then you fall in love with the real Hugh.”

Check out the video below funny interview with Drew Barrymore about his Ex, Justin Long:





