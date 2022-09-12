Drew Barrymore tells her ex Justin Long that she will ‘always love him’

Drew Barrymore wept during an emotional reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Long, saying she “would always love him.”

The 47-year-old talk show host wiped away tears after hugging the 44-year-old actress on Monday’s episode of her show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew Barrymore reunited with her ex Justin Long and said they “always loved each other.” The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Barrymore, who dated her “Going the Distance” co-star between 2007 and 2010, said she was “really grateful” to have him in her life.

“I will always love you very much,” he said. “You have been very important to me… I feel like we have been through a lot together.

He continued, “When we used to talk and FaceTime, I was always like, ‘You know, I’m old now, Justin.'” He always wanted to show you what he was like as a different person than he was when we dated.

The sentiment has long since returned, calling the actress “the best.”

He said: “I love that we kept our love because I know for one that it will never go away. I love you forever. I’m glad we managed to have it. I’m serious. Always love You”. «

The exes were in a frequent on and off relationship from 2007 to 2010. Gamma Ravo via Getty Images

The former couple kept thinking about the “mess” of their “nice” relationship.

“We used to get together and break up,” recalls Barrymore. It was fun.”





They co-starred in “Going the Distance” before their breakup. © Warner Bros./Courtesy of Everett C



They co-starred in “Going the Distance” before their breakup. © Warner Bros./Courtesy of Everett C the next

Close The reporter called the 18-year-old scientist battling ulcerative colitis…

The “Santa Clarita Diet” alum previously praised Long when she started Dating Kate Bosworth to tell her talk show audience what the “Crossroads” star is like. “She stays with all the ladies.”

Barrymore explained in July: “He’s one of the smartest, smartest people [people]. It’s brilliant and your socks will smile with laughter.”

Long, who has been in a relationship with Bosworth, 39, since 2021, was previously linked to Amanda Seyfried.

As for Barrymore, he was the winner of the Golden Globes. Married to Will Kopelman From 2012 to 2016, they have two daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8.

Barrymore has been struggling so far since her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman. magic movie

In January, Barrymore asked “Queer Eye” star Bobby Burke for advice on dating as a single mom, noting that Kopelman, 44, has a moved in with his wife Alexandra Mitchell.

“I had some personal dates that I would give anything to be on Zoom,” he said on an episode of his show. I don’t talk about my children [on these dates] Because I think maybe we should get to know each other first.”

Barrymore added that she never intends to marry again, explaining that she might “live with someone again” one day.