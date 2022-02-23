Drew Barrymore to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘ET the Extra-Terrestrial’

drew Barrymore is ready to celebrate 40 years of the classic movie ET with his daughters.

Barrymorewho played gertie in the hit film, he revealed his plans in an interview with People and that Spielberg talked to her about the anniversary celebration.

The Charlie’s Angels star said: “I’ve actually been talking to Steven Spielberg about it. He calls my girls that he held as babies, and he has known them his whole life. I want to reveal right now with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He is a great father figure to me.”

The 47-year-old actress further revealed that her daughters Olive and franky they are the same age as her when she starred in the movie.

“So he’s like, ‘We’re not missing this moment with your kids.'”said.

She went on to say: “I’m like, ‘Okay. Are you okay. We can’t. You’re fine.’ This is a very emotional and complete circle. My kids are very close to the age I was when ET came out.”

Barrymore recalled his reaction when the director of Schindler’s List discussed the idea of ​​celebrating the film’s 40th anniversary.

“When he said that we had to celebrate the 40th anniversary with the girls, I cried my eyes out and it is a moment of life and I am very proud of where we are all”said.

“It feels like such a blessing that everyone is happy, whole and healthy right now,” concluded.

“This is great. This is life. What? How?”