Drew Barrymore to friend Cameron Diaz: “Never forget who you love”

It’s been 17 years since a very red Drew Barrymore, 42, and a very blonde one Cameron Diaz, 44, called themselves the Charlie’s Angels. From that moment the two actresses have become inseparable. They spend hours together shopping or days relaxing on the beach. Last weekend Drew and Cameron met to spend a “solo girls” day. And Barrymore commented on a souvenir photo of the day “Going out of the house with your best friend makes you feel like a whole person, because she is your sister”.

For the unforgettable Gertie from the film ET you would extraterrestrial is critical “Remember to dedicate a few moments of our busy lives to the people we love most”. Drew, as he has written several times on social media, is proud to have such a friend “Smart, sweet and funny”.

One has always been next to the other. Drew was Cameron’s cupid with her current husband (singer Benji Madden, 38, married in 2015), while Diaz chose her as her best man.

The two stars still give their fans a lesson in style Charlie’s Angels: Never forget who you love.

