Drew Barrymore tries with Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram [FOTO]

Drew Barrymore became the protagonist of a nice episode that took place on the Instagram profile of Leonardo Dicaprio. As you well know, the Oscar-winning actor for The Revenant, is one of the most committed stars in the fight against climate change and his social networks are often full of themed posts. What we are talking about is no exception.

The difference between 1.5C, 2C or 3-4C average global warming may sound marginal. In fact, they represent very different scenarios for the future of humanity – writes the star. The frequency of disasters, the survival of plants and animals, the spread of disease, the stability of our global climate system and – ultimately – humanity’s ability to survive on this planet depend on these few degrees.

Today we still have the chance to reach the 1.5C target mentioned in the Paris Agreement. We can still protect ourselves from the worst climate impacts and begin to shape a healthier future. But we are rapidly approaching irreversible climatic tipping points.

This is why the November climate conference is so important to the global fight against climate change. Countries need to wrap up the loose ends regarding the implementation of the Paris Agreement and lay the groundwork for a decade of climate action transformation in 2020.

Drew Barrymore at first he commented in a pleased manner with respect to the words of his colleague while writing Thank you for always being at the forefront of saving our land.

However a few comments later, the actress of ET she indulged in some less environmental considerations in writing You should be the only one who is hot, not our planet!

Obviously in the comments the fans of the two actors literally went wild, trying in every way to organize a story between the two stars. We don’t know if that will happen but for sure we will all have to have the chutzpah of Drew Barrymore every now and then!