Drew Barrymore wants to remake a classic film with Cameron Diaz

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner23 hours ago
Drew Barrymore Has a Great Idea and It Involves Her Co-Star and Best Friend Charlie’s Angels, Cameron Diaz.

host by The Drew Barrymore Show He talked about the idea of ​​remaking a classic film, and what a fun idea it is!

The 47-year-old star revealed his plan in conversation Adam Sandler on your TV show.

Drew want to make a new version of the film Planes, Trains and Automobiles by John Hughes From 1987, starring in a buddy comedy steve martin And John CandyWith Drew taking over John.

“(Diaz) and I discussed recreating Planes, Trains and Automobiles And I was like, ‘Well, you know, Adam and I talked about it.'”revealed.

“I want to play John Candy”He added.

Here’s the movie’s basic plot synopsis: “Steve Martin and John Candy star in this hysterical tale of trips gone wrong. Neil Page (Martin) is a busy advertising executive trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family. When he is redirected to Wichita, Neil reluctantly partners with Dale Griffith (candy), an obnoxious but lovable salesman. Together, they embark on a cross-country adventure filled with hilarious situations and a generous dose of warmth.”

There were reports in 2020 that Will Smith And Kevin Hart They were developing a remake of the film.

