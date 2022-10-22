Drew Barrymore was allowed to drink and smoke at age nine, but not eat chocolate

Drew Barrymore is an American actress, director, model, photographer, and producer. Instagram

drew Barrymore He spoke about one of the hardest moments of his life: childhood.

When the actress was only nine years old, she had already tried alcohol, a habit that her mother was aware of and allowed; nevertheless, restricted his consumption of chocolateso he hid bars inside his closet.

Since the pandemic began, Drew has ventured into the world of driving and recently launched his podcast “Drew’s New”, in which he talked about the excesses he experienced at a very young age.

When I was 7 years old, the actress gave life to Gertie in “ET”a film that made her known worldwide, but along with fame came bad habits.

It is not the first time that Drew talks about the addictions he suffered in childhood; at nine years old he tried alcohol, at age 10 he smoked marijuana, and by the age of 12 he had already used cocaine. All this led to the fact that at 13 he entered rehab twice. Barrymore was 14 years old when she first spoke about her addictions in People magazine.

“I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mother’s car and, you know, it was out of control,” he acknowledged on the podcast.

Drew’s mother, as she recalls, was aware of her habits, and although she allowed her to attend parties and did not reprimand her when she took the car without her permission, there were other things that were prohibited. One of them was eating chocolate, because she tried to keep her daughter from gaining weight, since she was the one who, in principle, took her to audition.

However, the actress did not refrain from eating chocolate, she took it from the cupboard and kept it in her closet so that her mother would not notice.

“I put chocolate in the cupboard. All the other habits were out there, but sugar was a closet thing,” the 47-year-old actress said.

Another of the memories that Drew shared was that, when she was 13 years old, her mother decided to commit her to a psychiatric center, where she experienced different abuses, because if she refused to carry out any activity, she or any other of the internal people , was confined in a room upholstered with white mattresses, they were also tied to a stretcher hand and foot.

And although after 30 years of therapy, Drew he has learned to forgive his mother and get back into communication with her, she considers that her mother turned her into a monster, but now everything is going better between the two, because she also recognized that she is aware of the damage she caused to her mother, when she stopped looking for her and talking to her.

“I’m sure he lived with a lot of guilt for years about creating a monster, but then I think he lived with a lot of pain because he wouldn’t talk to her for a long time either,” she said.

Drew, who is now a mother to Frankie and Olive, also said she has talked to her daughters about everything she’s been through. “I told my own daughter… ‘I’m not your friend. I will never be your friend; I am your mother. I had a mother who was a friend and we’re not going to do that.’”

The actress made headlines this week by also revealing that she doesn’t “need” sex, because she learned that physical intimacy doesn’t “mean” love. In a new blog post of hers, the “Never Been Kissed” star explained that since she split from her in 2016 from Will Kopelman, the father of her two daughters, in “He hasn’t been able to have an intimate relationship.”

“I had the honor and pleasure of working on myself and learning what parenting is, something I wasn’t very clear on growing up and have had many learning curves along the way,” she wrote in her post, which she shared. with his fans.

Barrymore, 47, said her divorce has made her “cautious” in her personal life, as she is trying to raise Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, to be “empowered and love themselves”.

“I’m in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I’ll be in a relationship… but it just hasn’t been my priority,” the talk show host wrote.

“So I’m not a person who needs sex and relationships with people on that level.”

Barrymore said that while she celebrates people who are able to enter a relationship soon after divorce, she “needed to remain celibate” to honor and mourn “the loss of the family I swore I would have for my daughters.”

The “Scream” actress ended her post by stating that she doesn’t “hate sex” but instead has “finally reached the epiphany that love and sex just aren’t the same thing.”