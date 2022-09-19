Drew Barrymore was allowed to drink and smoke at age nine, but not eat chocolate

drew Barrymore He spoke about one of the hardest moments of his life; the childhood. When the actress was only nine years old, she had already tried alcohol, a habit that her mother was aware of and allowed, however, restricted her consumption of chocolateso the interpreter hid bars inside her closet.

Since the pandemic began, Drew has ventured into the world of driving and recently launched his podcast “Drew’s New”, through which he talked about the excesses he experienced at a very young age. When she was 7 years old, the actress gave life to Gertie in “ET”, a film that made her known worldwide, but along with her fame came bad habits.



Photo: Instagram

It is not the first time that Drew talks about the addictions he suffered in childhood; at nine years old he tried alcohol, at 10 years old he smoked marijuana, and by 12 he had already used cocaine. All this led to him, at 13, entering rehab twice. Barrymore was 14 years old when he first spoke about his addictions in “People” magazine.

Read also: The clues that indicate that Christian Nodal could go through the altar with Cazzu and end up forgetting Belinda

“I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mother’s car and, you know, it was out of control,” he acknowledged on the podcast.

Drew’s mother – as she recalls – was aware of Drew’s habits, and although she allowed him to attend parties and did not reprimand her when she took the car without her permission, there were other things that she was forbidden to do, one of them was eat chocolate, because she tried to keep her daughter from gaining weight, since she was the one who, in principle, took her to audition.



Photo: Instagram

However, the actress did not refrain from eating chocolate, but instead took it from the cupboard and kept it in her closet so that her mother would not notice.

“I put chocolate in the cupboard. All the other habits were out there, but sugar was a closet thing,” the 47-year-old actress said.

Another of the memories that Drew shared was that, when she was 13 years old, her mother decided to commit her to a psychiatric center, where she experienced different abuses, because if she refused to carry out any activity, she or any other of the internal people , was confined in a room upholstered with white mattresses, they were also tied to a stretcher hand and foot.



Photo: Instagram

And although after 30 years of therapy, Drew has learned to forgive her mother and enter into communication with her again, she considered that she made a monster of her, but now everything is going better between them, because she also recognized that she is aware of the damage that it produced in his mother, when he stopped looking for her and talking to her.

“I’m sure he lived with a lot of guilt for years, for having created a monster, but then I think he lived with a lot of pain because he wouldn’t talk to him for a long time either,” she said.

Drew, who is now the mother of Frankie and Olive, also said that she has spoken with her daughters about everything she has been through: “I told my own daughter… something came up and I told her that I am not your friend. I will never be your friend; I am your mother. I had a mother who was a friend, and we are not going to do that.”

(With information from Daily Mail)

Read also: Aren’t they from Mexico?… These are the little-known curiosities of Los Tigres del Norte

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, options for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

melc