Drew Barrymore was criticized for her physical appearance in a TikTok video: they called her old and fans defended her | entertainment pop culture

Currently, many of the celebrities are still criticized for their physical appearance, especially women who show their wrinkles, stretch marks, dark circles and others.
Day after day they are involved in criticism when they appear publicly on the street, on television programs or when they share photos on their social networks.
Even so, the conversation went to the “aged” aspect of the protagonist of ‘Loco por Mary’ and, despite the fact that her fans defended her, these situations continue to repeat themselves.
Currently, the criticism was directed at Barrymore, fortunately she had someone to defend her.
They criticize Drew Barrymore, they say she looks old
This time Drew Barrymore was the target of many Internet users, who did not take long to express their opinion about the appearance of the famous in a video that he shared on his TikTok account.
The protagonist of ’50 First Dates’ (2004) appears with Jimmy Fallon, the guest she had on her television program ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, which was published on March 31.
The actress took advantage of the content that was recorded in her ‘show’ and on TikTok she published a behind-the-scenes, where she appears laughing non-stop, while the driver looks at her and does the same.
This caused those who follow her to write in the publication that at 47 years old she appears to be bigger than she is.
Some even called her “old”, while others made it clear that the photos she shares on her Instagram account have many filters and that she does not look like that.
But, her faithful followers defended her, arguing that she looks beautiful and that everyone changes over time, since you will not always have a perfect face, without wrinkles and smooth.
The video already has more than 11 thousand comments that divide opinions, for and against what Drew Barrymore looks like.
Barrymore had already been tried for not wearing makeup
This is not the first time that the actress of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000) is judged for her appearance, in 2017 she shared a photo on Instagram where she appears without makeup, with gray hair and with messy eyebrows.
Fact that triggered a series of very aggressive comments towards his physique; however, it is something that did not affect her, because she continues to show her beauty everywhere.
Well, he has shown that his career and children are the most important thing, so he does not take it seriously or importantly, so much so that he has never taken the time to respond.
The change of ‘look’ that fell in love with his
On March 30, the television presenter changed her brown hair for the same tone but with lights.
This one was in charge of celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton, who left her phenomenal.
The stylist was in charge of sharing the before and after of her style, causing many to compare her with Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, this for her spectacular result.