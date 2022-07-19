Drew Barrymore was happy in the rain: fans believe that his reaction is linked to his childhood | entertainment pop culture

Not many actors have the fortune to start their careers at a young age and continue in the Hollywood industry after several decades. One of the people who achieved it was Drew Barrymore, who since she was 11 months old began acting in show business.

Today, Drew is a full woman who is characterized by her smile and charisma on social networks; However, in recent days, the famous one was the target of attacks for a small clip.

Drew Barrymore uploaded a video playing in the rain and it went viral

It turns out that the film producer also posted a video on July 17 where she can be seen very smiling and enjoying the rain to the point of getting wet from head to toe as if she were a little girl.

As the glasses he was wearing fogged up, he commented the following sentence: “As long as you can go out in the rain, don’t miss the opportunity.” This short message was liked by her followers and managed to accumulate millions of views on both Instagram and TikTok.

Netizens expressed different opinions about it.

His material was liked by his followers and he managed to receive several comments praising his great energy and vibe that he transmitted with his content.

“Omg it gave me instant joy”, “I absolutely love how real you are. Stay true and beautiful you are amazing”, “This is magic it’s a short video! I love everything she does!”, “So cute you invite others to enjoy life more! or “I smiled the whole time I watched the video”, are just some of the opinions.

However, messages can also be read in his publications criticizing what he did as something simply to attract attention.

“I would also enjoy the rain, if I had millions and were famous”, “Drew Barrymore needs attention all the time, she always makes videos like this”, “Being a millionaire, it’s sure easy to laugh”, are other Internet users’ positions.

Fans defended Drew Barrymore and remembered his harsh childhood

Soon social networks began to defend her tooth and nail because apparently, this reaction has to do with her childhood, which she could not fully enjoy.

This was the childhood of Drew Barrymore: addictions and violence

Drew is the daughter of fellow actors John Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore, who introduced her to the world of alcohol and drugs in her childhood, which soon led her to try certain harmful substances as well.

According to the portal The Guardian, the actress had a drinking problem at age 11, at 12 she was already using drugs and at 13, she tried to commit suicide for all her addictions.

Barrymore explained to the same outlet on October 25, 2015, that her father was “alcoholic and violent” and her mother was not very responsible when it came to taking care of her.

Both divorced when she was 9 years old and Drew, in the custody of his mother, frequently attended Studio 54 when he was not yet of legal age, a place that was known because many celebrities attended to have fun in an environment full of excesses.

By the time he turned 12, he had already been to rehab once. At age 13, her mother sent her for help again to a psychiatric hospital, and only a year later, Ella Drew legally separated from her mother.

His fans asked to have a greater understanding for Drew, who went through very difficult times and today is fully rehabilitated.