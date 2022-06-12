Drew Barrymore wished ET the alien happy birthday







passed the June 11, 1982 when ET the alien it reached the projection rooms, but it was not yet known that it would mark the history of cinema, especially science fiction. Forty years later, the creature continues to soften the world in its efforts to return home.

The original idea arose from the director’s own childhood experience, Steve Spielberg, affected by his parents’ divorce and who invented an imaginary friend.

On its 40th anniversary, actress Drew Barrymore also joined the celebrations wishing him in his social networks a happy birthday to the character and to the tape where he acted when he was only 7 years old old.

ET longs to return home, to a galaxy three million light-years from Earth. and with which he tries to communicate (“my house, telephone” became such a famous phrase that it became part of the cultural heritage). He, like little Elliot, feels that his home is incomplete.

An unforgettable plot

The story starts in Crescent City, California. Extraterrestrial botanists gather samples of vegetation to take to their distant planet, but agents of the American government follow them and in their flight they forget one of their members. Meanwhile, Elliot (Henry Thomas) falls victim to his older brother, Michael (Robert MacNaughton) and his friends.who have him as their servant and send him for a pizza.

In the path, Elliot discovers the lost and abandoned alien, who flees. However, the boy leaves some sweets on the way to his house to attract him. After various incidents, Elliot and his siblings, Michael and Gertie (Drew Barrymore)They try to find a way to get the little alien back to his planet before scientists and police find him.













