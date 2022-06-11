Drew Barrymore Writes a Sweet ‘Ever After’ Note After Britney Spears’ Wedding

ads

Drew Barrymore couldn’t help but reminisce about her charming 1998 movie, “Ever After,” as she reflected on singer and friend Britney Spears’ wedding.

“What I learned from Ever After is that we have to rescue ourselves and still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly what Britney did! Barrymore, 47, shared on Instagram Friday night along with snaps from the event, including one of the talk show host between the bride and her fellow guest, Selena Gomez.

“Couldn’t be happier for her intrepid journey!!!!!!” she concluded before detailing her look for the occasion, including a chocolate Valentino couture gown.

Spears’ journey down the aisle has been a long one, as her previous guardianship prevented her from marrying or having children.

Following the termination of her conservatorship, Spears has thrived in her relationship with her new husband, Sam Asghari.

In addition to Barrymore and Gomez, the exclusive soiree was also attended by Madonna, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who designed Spears’ dress for her fairytale wedding.

Spears married Sam Asghari on Thursday night in Thousand Oaks, California. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

However, Spears’ estranged parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not there, nor were their children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Other guests at the wedding included Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton and Madonna. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Her brother, Bryan Spears, reportedly received an invite, but it doesn’t appear he was present either.

The pop star, 40, and Asghari, 28, got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating.

