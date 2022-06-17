Drew Barrymore is a American actress and presenterpopular for his roles in movies like ET the alien (1982) or Charlie’s Angels (2000).

Drew Barrymore was born in California to a family of performers. His parents are John Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore, and his grandparents, fellow actors John Barrymore and Dolores Costello.

He achieved glory when he was only seven years old thanks to the Steven Spielberg film, ET the alien (1982). A year later she attended all kinds of parties with her mother. Fame and the divorce of his parents (he had problems with alcohol) made him get hooked on drugs (marijuana and cocaine, mainly). At the age of thirteen he entered a rehabilitation clinic. She recounted her relationship with consumption and her addictions in her autobiography Little Girl Lost.

“I had problems and too many resources. I was going to bars instead of school, I was stealing my mother’s car… You know, I was out of control”, she confessed.

Overcome that stage, Barrymore starred in memorable 90s movies What Everybody says… I love you (nineteen ninety six), batmanforever (nineteen ninety five), scream (1996) or I have never been kissed (1999), produced by herself through her company, Flower Films.