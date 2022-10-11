Drew Barrymore’s Best Quotes On Motherhood: “This love is beyond any love you’ve ever known”

Finding your purpose! drew Barrymore he may be an A-list star, but his greatest achievements in life are his two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

“They are my favorite people on the planet,” Barrymore said. Entertainment Tonight in 2016, noting that she has become “a better person” as a mother. “I always love and try to live on the high road. I think you feel better when you behave or react or come from the ‘high road’ place. My children have elevated that in a way that to me is indescribable.”

The Never Been Kissed star shares her two daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. The couple married in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter, Olive, less than a year later. The former couple’s second daughter, Frankie, was born in 2014.

While the Santa Clarita Diet alum and Intern actor stepped down in 2016 and finalized their divorce in August 2018, they’ve made their two little ones their “first priority” as they work hard to co-parent amicably.

“It’s really about the tone that you set, and you can talk until your face is blue, but kids look at what you do every day of your life, all day, and that behavior and that example and that love and I think that community and honesty is what makes my kids feel safe in everything,” Barrymore explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2017. “And that’s really my intention as a parent: how My children have this incredible feeling of freedom inside their hearts, because they know that I have them and that their dad has them and the [rest of their family].”

She continued: “I have two families. I went from zero to two and it’s a miracle and a blessing and we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing too and sometimes again the path is different than what you tried. to do it or what you expected and you just figure it out and figure it out gracefully.”

While Olive and Frankie may be EST’s greatest star giveaway, that doesn’t mean raising them is always easy, especially when it comes to balancing parenthood and a Hollywood career.

“People say, ‘How do you balance?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t. I have to pick up things. I have to stop doing things. I have to eliminate things from my life. I always get in trouble for saying you can’t do it all,” Barrymore shared with E! News in 2018. “But it’s not like you can’t have it all. I just don’t think I personally can do it all at once.”

however, the Music and Lyrics actress finds beauty in madness. “It’s amazing: after your son cries for 12 hours, you start laughing and love him even more. But the next day, the stupidest thing will throw you. Everything constantly surprises you,” she said. Lifestyle in 2015.

Scroll down for more of Barrymore’s best quotes on motherhood: