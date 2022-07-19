Drew Barrymore’s childhood was far from glamorous: why did she legally become an adult at 14?

ads

It’s the small things for Drew Barrymore!

The talk show host recently shared a video of her sunbathing in the rain. “As long as you can go out in the rain, don’t miss out,” she yells happily as her glasses fog up.

“I love your joy,” one user wrote in the comments. Meanwhile, other people made fun of the star’s happiness. On Twitter, Drew’s rain video became a hot topic.

“Some of you need to google what your childhood was like. Glad he’s here with us enjoying the rain,” one defensive fan tweeted.

Another wrote: “I can relate to Drew Barrymore’s moments of joy. When you’ve experienced childhood trauma and abuse, suffered from addictions, and fought hard for a beautiful life, simple things mean everything.”

Source: Instagram / @drewbarrymore

In fact, the 50 First Dates star actually had a rough childhood, which explains why she always leads with kindness and gratitude. Keep searching for everything we know about Drew’s upbringing and how he made her the star she is today.

Drew Barrymore had a difficult childhood. He was introduced to drugs and alcohol at age 9.

While Drew had a head start when it came to Hollywood, as there were some actors in his family, his childhood was anything but easy. After landing his first movie role at age 5 when he starred as Gertie in ET the Extra-Terrestrial, he faded from the spotlight for a decade while battling drugs and alcohol.

In an interview with The Guardian, Drew recounted his tragic past. As he explained, his father, actor John Drew Barrymore, was a “violent alcoholic” and his mother, Jaid, had little understanding of “parental responsibility.”

Her parents divorced when she was 9 years old and from then on she stayed by her mother’s side. Jaid participated in the performing arts theater Studio 54, which Drew began to frequent.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

There, he met drugs, alcohol and men. He hung out with her mom and her mom’s friends several times a week.

By the time Drew turned 12, he had already been to rehab once. At age 13, her mother sent her for help again, this time to an institution for the “mentally ill.”

Drew Barrymore was legally separated from her parents at the age of 14.

Drew remained in the mental hospital for 18 months. While she wasn’t thrilled to be there in the first place (she admitted she was “turned off” but she didn’t think she was mentally ill), she gave him some time to get her life together. The institution suggested that Drew legally separate from her mother. Drew did well and was declared an adult at age 14.

Source: Getty Images

From there, he worked low-wage jobs until he was able to try acting again. At 17, she landed a role in Poison Ivy, then went on to star in movies like Batman Forever and Scream.

She remained estranged from her parents, but reconnected with her father in her later years. In 2003, she moved her father close to her home because her health was deteriorating. She paid her medical bills until she died of cancer at age 72 in 2004.

ads