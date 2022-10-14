Drew Barrymore’s declaration of love to Leonardo DiCaprio that has driven Instagram crazy | Love 40

drew Barrymore He surprised the world a couple of days ago with an original post on his official Instagram account that has revolutionized the social network ever since. The actress made a declaration of love with all the consequences of her to the also actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

The trigger was the passionate speech that the interpreter also made a few days ago in defense of the environment. A situation that, as many instagramers have recalled, was repeated about a year ago when, after a post in which DiCaprio talked about global warming, Barrymore joked in the responses saying that “The only hot thing on the planet should be you.”

This week’s message is not far behind: “Oh hey Leo! I didn’t know you were watching me! I’ve loved you since we met as teenagers on the set of Poison Ivy. Lately in life I’m thinking about the creed ‘ leave it better than you found it’ which could be a perfect summary of you. We are all better for having you in the world! And on this planet @LeonardodiCaprio.”

At the moment we do not know if the actor will have received this message or will have read the thousands of headlines that have been published in different media around the world since then. What has been missing has been the public response that we imagine will eventually arrive.

Seeing the commotion that her publication had generated, a logical thing if we take into account that we have been chaining different ‘salseos’ to each one more notorious (the trial of Johnny Depp, the alleged infidelity of Gerard Piqué…), the actress did not hesitate to soften his publication with a second comment in which he made it clear that his admiration comes from his fight to defend the environment: “Thank you for always being a pioneer in saving the Earth.”

“Content we didn’t know we needed,” “who isn’t watching you,” or “so wonderful or trusting” are some of the responses that have followed Drew Barrymore’s declaration of love to Leonardo DiCaprio. Although there are always those who manage to go one step further: “You have to star in a romantic comedy together. Your fans would enjoy it.”

What will be the next episode of this story?