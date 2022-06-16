Drew Barrymore’s declaration of love to Leonardo DiCaprio that revolutionized the networks

It’s not the first time drew Barrymore dedicates a public declaration of praise, admiration or love, to Leonardo Dicaprio. In fact, last year when the protagonist of don’t look up referred in a post to global warming, the actress replied that he should be the only hot (sexy / hot) on Earth. On this occasion, the famous girl from ET published a few words on his Instagram, where he bluntly expresses his feelings.

“Oh Leo! I didn’t know you were checking me out! I have loved you ever since we met as teenagers on the set of Poison Ivy!! Lately in life I keep thinking of this credo ‘leave it better than you found it’ What could be a perfect summary of you! We are all better for having you in the world! And on this planet”, wrote the driver The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Media Ventures).

The millions of followers of the actress did not take long to respond to her publicationin whose image she appears next to DiCaprio, who watches her carefully from the seat of the room in which they both shared.

“What a sweet thing to say!”; “We definitely need more people like you!”; “I still think you need me to do a romantic comedy with you. His female audience and yours would love it too”; “He is totally controlling you and that big smile on his face” and “Brava Miss Barrymore️! Wonderful words! I totally agree with you: Leonardo… He is so kind and… brilliant”, were some of the hundreds of comments.

Strictly speaking, although the good relationship between the two actors is known since they worked together in several films, DiCaprio’s reaction to it is unknown. In that sense, it is also not known if there is a scheduled game between them or if it really Barrymore likes to expose his sincerity without weighing the consequences.

An article from THE NATION published in 2020 pointed out the sincerity with which Drew Barrymore was shown on social networks. “It triumphs for its originality since its only secret is to be completely authentic, genuine and sincere.. An example: for the so-called “wellness week”, most personalities choose to share their advice to be healthy (beauty tips, diets or physical exercises in most cases), she does not”, expressed the note.

The secret of Drew Barrymore in the networks: to be sincere. Instagram.

In fact, the actress always shows that her style is frankness. “I go up and down. The roller coaster of my body is a challenging but beautiful ride. I had two daughters. The most important purpose for me on this planet is to be for them. It is a true miracle that I was able to have them. So whatever the sequels are, let them come! ”, She exposed as an example of this, in a publication at the time.

In the same vein, the photo that accompanied that message was -for a person with that level of exposure- admirable. It is a compilation of two of his versions, one in “the good ones” and one in the “bad ones”. The difference between the two is amazing. At the end of the text, he leaves another of his advice: “Don’t compare yourself to what you see in magazines or on red carpets”.