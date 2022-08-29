Drew Barrymore’s heartbreaking family confession that left fans in tears

ads

Drew Barrymore fans are used to the actress baring it all on her chat show The Drew Barrymore Show, never shying away from difficult and emotional conversations.

However, when it comes to crying, he says that there is really only one thing that will really make him cry, and that is the thought of his two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

During a memorable and highly emotional episode of her TV show, what started as a fun challenge between her and Scarlett Johansson turned into a heartbreaking conversation about motherhood and her own difficult childhood and relationship with her mother.

The two stars began to talk about crying on command, and when they bet against each other to see who could shed tears first, Drew took the challenge seriously.

As the two inhaled and concentrated on getting the tears out, the Marvel star immediately noticed how quickly the presenter’s face changed, telling her, “You’re going to a dark place…”

Drew quickly relented, explaining, “It’s true, I only cry when I start talking about my daughters…I’m going there.”

The sincere and sincere conversation.

Pushing aside the challenge, she made a heartbreaking confession: “I didn’t think I could… I didn’t think I would ever have the opportunity to have the experiences I didn’t have with my mom. She really confuses me ». .»

She detailed that: “It’s like an opportunity to do things that… are not right because they were never wrong, I loved my childhood, I wouldn’t change it for anything, but it’s like, suddenly I have this magical ability…”

Drew and his mom, Jaid, in 2001

Drew grew up in the spotlight from day one, alone with her mother, Jaid Barrymore, after the star’s father, John Barrymore, left them. They had a strained relationship after the daytime show host was left alone, leading her to try alcohol at age nine, drugs soon after her, and finally emancipation at age 14.

They’ve since mended their relationship, and fans couldn’t help but sympathize, writing, “I started crying as soon as she said she didn’t have that with her mom” and, “I’m immediately crying with you…” as well as, “Drew, you’re such a passionate person and it’s you because of everything you’ve been through.”

