Drew Barrymore’s heartfelt public apologies to Johnny Depp after learning of the jury’s sentence

After six weeks in which the former couple was seen facing each other in the courts of Fairfax, Virginia, in the United States, the moment of truth arrived and the conclusions of the court were announced regarding the trial they were carrying out. Amber Heard and Johnny Deep. It all started with a controversial article that the actress wrote in “The Washington Post” in 2018, in said article heard presented herself as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Johnny Deep though without naming it.

Drew Barrymore who has a television program, at the time criticized Johnny Deepalthough he later had to apologize after saying on his talk show, “The drew Barrymore Show” that demand Johnny Depp against Amber Heard is “crazy” and that “no one needed to know” the details of their wedding.

