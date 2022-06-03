Drew Barrymore’s heartfelt public apologies to Johnny Depp after learning of the jury’s sentence

After six weeks in which the former couple was seen facing each other in the courts of Fairfax, Virginia, in the United States, the moment of truth arrived and the conclusions of the court were announced regarding the trial they were carrying out. Amber Heard and Johnny Deep. It all started with a controversial article that the actress wrote in “The Washington Post” in 2018, in said article heard presented herself as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Johnny Deep though without naming it.

Drew Barrymore who has a television program, at the time criticized Johnny Deepalthough he later had to apologize after saying on his talk show, “The drew Barrymore Show” that demand Johnny Depp against Amber Heard is “crazy” and that “no one needed to know” the details of their wedding.

drew Barrymore He said: “I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life exposed in public. I understand all the sentiments, but they are actually exposing information that no one needed to know. This is crazy ”, he detailed in his program

Part of the public felt uncomfortable with the statement, since the trial involves serious matters, such as the accusation of domestic violence against Johnny Depp. With the backlash, drew Barrymore He took to Instagram to apologize.

The actress drew Barrymore expressed, “I found that I offended people by looking down on Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard, and for that, I just want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who showed up; because this may be a learning moment for me on how to move on and behave,” she said in a video.

Image: Instagram Drew Barrymore

He then went on to state drew Barrymore Regarding your comment about Johnny Deep: “I can be a more caring person and be a better person in the future because all I want to do is be a good person,” the actress continued. “I really appreciate the depth of this and will grow and change from there; and I also thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you,” she concluded.