Drew Barrymore’s intimate confession that surprised all of Hollywood

drew Barrymore is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. She started her career when she was very young and that led her to have a very difficult childhood, full of addictions and bad experiences. But over time she became a true example of strength and overcoming, for which she generated great empathy with the public.

In addition, within his extensive career in film and television, he was part of great classics such as ET: The Extraterrestrial when he was only seven years old. Undoubtedly, she had talent in her blood, since he was born into a family of great artists. Her father was the son of John Barrymore, one of the most renowned actors of the 1930s in Hollywood, and her great-uncles were Lionel and Ethel Barrymore, renowned film figures of that time.

Drew Barrymore.

In the last two years, you can see drew Barrymore shine on television as a presenter in The Drew Barrymore Show, where he conducts fun interviews, has great sections and a great rating. It is there that from time to time she is encouraged to talk about personal issues and brings to light some information about her.

In one of the latest editions of the program, the actress who has been single since 2016, after her divorce from William Kopelman, with whom she has two daughters in common, decided to talk about her current love life.

Before the revelation of the actor Andrew Garfield, who assured that he was celibate for half a year to prepare for a role, drew Barrymore He said, “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a long time?”

At that, his fellow show, Ross Mathews joked: “That’s the headline: ‘Drew can last six months, no big deal’.” But the thing did not stop there, because the actress retorted by saying that she could refrain from having relationships for years.

Drew Barrymore with her daughters.

This revelation is added to those she had made a long time ago, where she assured that she did not want to bring men to her house for her two youngest daughters and that since she is a mother she has adopted a different position regarding life. In her past, she had admitted to going out with many people and even always finding a place to have sex, like a car.