Drew Barrymore’s ‘liberating’ custom in privacy

During the last episode of his show The Drew Barrymore Showthe star of Charlie’s AngelsShe assured: “I have to say, too, that if I have a moment alone in my apartment and my daughters are at their dad’s house or there is no one around, I close all the windows and doors and walk around naked.”

The interpreter expressed that “it seems to me the most liberating act that I can do”. The leading lady of the hit romantic comedy 50 First Dates he previously claimed that he could “go years” without having sex and more recently explained that he has “very different feelings about intimacy” now than when he was much younger.

You may also like!

I’m sure there was a time in my life when six months might have seemed extreme, but now I’m at the other extreme. At almost 48 years old, I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up. I did not have model parents and I related to people in an adult way from a very young age Drew Barrymore, actress

The also director explained that “I was looking for company, validation, emotion, pleasure, hedonism, fun. And adventures!”.