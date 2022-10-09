Drew Barrymore’s mother wouldn’t let him use sugar, but all kinds of drugs

In the world of entertainment, a large number of child stars have suffered from the pressure of fame and constant exposure to the media and social networks. Many of them suffered abuse and labor exploitation, for which they ended up taking refuge in drugs and alcohol, addictions that almost ended their careers and their lives. This is the case of Drew Barrymore, the actress who, at just 10 years old, had already consumed a large amount of illegal substances with the permission of her parents.. However, he has recently surprised all his fans by confessing that his mother strictly prohibited him from consuming sugar, so he could not enjoy his childhood like any other child who wants a treat.

It was through the latest episode of her podcast ‘Drew’s News’, in which the ‘ET el extraterrestrial’ actress revealed new details about her difficult past and her relationship with her mother, also an actress of Hungarian origin, Jaid Barrymore. In this latest installment, the actress invited her friend, actor Rob Lowe, to talk about different topics, one of them being the education of children. During the talk, they came to the subject of sugar consumption in childhood, and although both had different perceptions about it, what stood out most in the interview was Barrymore’s own testimony about his relationship with sugar during his childhood: “My mother did not let me consume sugar. Studio 54, marijuana and alcohol were fine, but she couldn’t touch sugar,” Drew stated.

To the surprise of his guest, the protagonist of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ decided to explain a little more what her family dynamics were like in relation to the consumption of certain substances and her mother’s strange prohibition. “All the other vices were known, but sugar was something he hid. Really, she hid a box of chocolates in the closet”. In this way, the artist returned to address a subject that for many years was considered a kind of taboo in the Hollywood industry, but that little by little has been normalized with the testimonies of celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Macaulay Culkin, Lindsay Lohan and Miley Cyrus.

Drew Barrymore and her unhealthy relationship with her mother

According to her statements, the actress was already addicted to alcohol and some illegal substances at the age of 10. In fact, he started using strong drugs at age 12, while his mother allowed him to go with strangers to parties in Hollywood. However, when Jaid Barrymore realized that everything had gotten out of control, he decided to commit Drew to a rehabilitation center at the age of 13. “I believe that [Jaid] created a monster and she didn’t know what to do with the monster. This was her last breath, and she really was out of control, and I forgive her for making this decision. She probably felt like she had nowhere to turn to,” she confessed.