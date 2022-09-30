Drew Barrymore’s reaction to Andrew Garfield’s celibacy confession: “I could go years without sex”

The intimate life of celebrities usually arouses special public interest and the stars sometimes surprise by revealing curiosities about their love relationships and their sexuality. After actor Andrew Garfield’s confession about his celibacy during the preparation of a role for a film, Drew Barrymore was honest and told how long he could refrain from having sex.

On his talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and presenter said that she would be willing to leave sexual activity for “years” . The topic came up when he talked about the actor’s preparation to star in the film. Silencethe 2016 drama directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Adam Driver and Liam Neeson, a role he prepared for by fasting, praying and abstaining from sex for months.

In August, Andrew appeared on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron and admitted that he deprived himself of both sex and food for a time when preparing to play a priest in the plot. “I did a lot of spiritual practices every day, created new rituals, was celibate and fasted a lot,” he said, before adding: “It was great. I went through some pretty wild, mind-blowing experiences of starving myself for sex and food at the time.” .

Regarding the interpreter’s statements, Barrymore pointed out: “I was like saying: ‘what’s the matter with me that six months doesn’t seem like a long time?’ That’s why I say: then? “The driver joked. Her collaborator Ross Matthews continued the dialogue with a similar attitude, saying: “Well, I abstain from sex. I did that when I was 20.”

Garfield’s period of celibacy was part of the acting style he incorporated, which uses method as a technique, which Barrymore says he has dabbled in as well. “You want to completely transform and commit yourself, so I get it,” he said of delving into the character. “Definitely, on certain projects, like when I was doing Gray Gardens, a movie in which I played this dear real-life woman, Edie Beale, I was so nervous that I didn’t talk to everyone else on set. I really got into the character,” said the actress, who won a Golden Globe for this performance.

On one occasion, Drew Barrymore confessed that she had an “open relationship” with a well-known actor: “It was fun” instagram.com/drewbarrymore

In her program, the presenter spoke with Mathews last March about recurring dreams that invade her in relation to her ex-partners. Asked by her partner if she “ever dreamed of an ex that made her go ‘Oooh,'” Barrymore humorously replied, “I guess that’s the only time I’m getting action these days, Ross.” . And she continued: “Every six months I’ll have the hottest dream and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my god.’ I will feel libidinous and alive.” After some jokes from her partner, the actress concluded: “Dreams are a safe space to solve many things” .

In different episodes, Barrymore referred to the relationship he has with his ex-partners and recounted how he was affected by some of his separations. In a shipment, she Drew put on the table the problem of certain toxic behaviors and she came to visit the Los Angeles psychiatric clinic where she was admitted at the age of 13, and where she stayed for 18 months.

“I had problems and too many resources,” said the actress. “I was going to nightclubs and skipping school, stealing my mother’s car,” she detailed, recounting that she, too, had attempted suicide. Over the course of the show, Barrymore emphasized how that past has irretrievably shaped her. “I was a rebellious girl, but really; and suddenly I began to be out of control. No one knew what to do with me,” she said through tears.

Drew Barrymore hosts his show since 2020 AFP

True to his need to show everything that the entertainment industry prefers to sweep under the rug, Barrymore delivered a message to his audience. “I think it’s important for me to share all this with people, because when they see the show what they see is a beautiful studio and me wearing divine clothes, with perfect hair and lots of makeup. There is elegance in the show”, he expressed and added: “But I will never lose sight of this part of my history. I’ve seen and been through things, and all of that helped me recognize that everyone has been through something tough in their lives.”