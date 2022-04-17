Drew Barrymore’s ‘signature dish’ was takeout, now it’s her ‘smoked’ spaghetti

In rebellious Housewife, a lifestyle and cookbook by Drew Barrymore, she confesses that her “signature dish” used to be ordering takeout. But the pandemic and her isolation with her two daughters helped redefine her lifestyle. So now her “her signature dish” is her version of a simple favorite for many: spaghetti. She reads on to find out what she uses to give her sauce a “smoky and delicious” flavor that she fell in love with.

Drew Barrymore | Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

How Drew Barrymore changed his lifestyle in isolation

As Barrymore shares in rebellious Housewife, she isolated herself with her daughters, Olive and Frankie, for months at the start of the COVID pandemic. Like many others, they were terrified of worrying things happening in the world around them and the possibility of getting sick.

So, Barrymore planted a vegetable garden and bought chicks for her daughters, Frankie and Olive, among other lifestyle changes. He wanted the family to focus on the things that “represented life” to stop thinking about the fear of death.

In time, everyone found their new normal at home. Barrymore worked to get The Drew Barrymore Show in the air and finally began to work on Rebellious housewife. And as more time passed, he said his “signature dish” went from ordering takeout to spaghetti with a spicy twist.

Drew Barrymore’s harissa spaghetti has a ‘smoky and delicious’ flavor that made her fall in love

Now, Barrymore says she prefers spaghetti as her signature dish because it’s an easy meal to make with delicious ingredients. She recommends chickpea noodles and other pantry finds, like canned tomatoes and dried herbs and seasonings.

“Or you could wear fancy pants and buy fresh cherry tomatoes and fresh basil and simmer that garlic like a real chef,” he notes.

Some ingredients may vary, but one is crucial to the flavor. To give the sauce that “smoky yummy” flavor you love, add two to three tablespoons of harissa paste.

“This is a dish I can confidently make anytime, anywhere,” the former child actor shares on rebellious housewifewhere he also provides a complete step-by-step recipe for his signature harissa spaghetti.

Drew Barrymore Wants You To Make Her Spaghetti In A ‘Beautiful’ Kitchen

Are you ready for functional kitchen items so pretty you can leave them on display? My dear friend @Drew Barrymore brings her passion for cooking and joyful spirit right into your home with her new kitchen line, @cookwithbeautiful. Buy all my favor… https://t.co/4YTYnDI1c9 pic.twitter.com/sIJNWRO5zZ —Bobby (@bobbyberk) April 4, 2022

In Barrymore’s quest to beautify her own home space, she became interested in cookware. The result is their beautiful line of appliances, cookware and gadgets, available at Wal-Mart.

The company history says: “We always wonder why most kitchen appliances are black or stainless steel. Why not make stylish items that look good on your kitchen counter?

In rebellious Housewife, Barrymore shares that she wanted to help design appliances that look “timeless.” [and] innovative” since we are “forced to look [them] every day.”

And, the eco icon says that Beautiful appliances don’t just look great in the kitchen. “…They also work incredibly well,” he promises. “…I trust in the happiness of the result.”

Therefore, they are designed to be beautiful, durable and perform well. They have comfortable grips and dishwasher-safe parts for easy frequent use. And they come in several pretty colors, including sage blue and cornflower blue. That’s a lot to love!

And arguably, there’s no better way for a Barrymore fan to cook her harissa spaghetti than using products she helped design.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore on the ups and downs of co-parenting with her ex: “That wasn’t the plan”