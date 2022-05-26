Drew Barrymore’s slip on Johnny Carson’s ‘Tonight Show’ left her with a positive outlook

When Drew Barrymore was 7 years old, she was already famous enough to receive an invitation to be interviewed by TV icon Johnny Carson on The program tonight. It was apparent that he had what it took to be a superstar from the start. A great example was how she recovered from a slip and fall during her driveway and the prospect that she later said she gave him the moment. She reads on to find out how she recovered herself and the attitude she had about it.

(left) Drew Barrymore | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images (right) Drew Barrymore and Johnny Carson

Drew Barrymore visited Johnny Carson in 1982

As Barrymore once reminded current late-night host John Oliver, she was invited to an interview with Carson at such a young age because she was in Eastern Time Before being in that classic movie, he was born to a long line of actors and Hollywood royalty. So, considering all those factors, she was already famous when she was 7 years old.

And after Carson introduced her for her first appearance on tonight’s show, she emerged through that iconic curtain with all the confidence of a well-established star. But as she neared the stage, a foot slipped out from under her and she slid to the ground.

At first, Carson was quick to offer her a hand and make sure she was okay as she covered her face in embarrassment. He and her co-host Ed McMahon then helped her up and safely to her seat.

“That was a fun entrance,” Carson told Barrymore. And he shared that it happened thanks to the slippery soles of his shoes.

Drew Barrymore’s slip in front of Johnny Carson helped her get rid of “fear and shame”

Nearly 40 years later, Barrymore recalled the moment, saying it gave her a positive perspective on acting. “The first time I was in Carson, I went up on stage and I fell,” she told Seth Meyers on Late night with Seth Meyers. He further explained, “That was a good time where it can never get worse than that.”

According to the rebellious housewife author, “You can’t…eat it on your first national television appearance and not say, ‘Well, you know what? Just up from here.’”

She concluded that there was “no longer any fear or shame” after recovering from her slip with Carson.

Drew Barrymore recovered from her slip by flattering Johnny Carson

Barrymore made a smooth recovery after that accidental slip. And one big way he did it was by adorably complimenting his host.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to meet you, and I’m finally on the show,” he told Carson. “It’s a miracle.”

“Well, that’s why I stayed on the show for seven more years, just so you’d show up here,” he told her. “I wanted to meet you too, because I’ve been reading all about you. You are a lovely young actress.

And that early practice with Carson appears to have paid off for Barrymore. She now she hosts a daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. And she remains a frequent visitor with the current crop of late-night hosts.

