Drew Goddard screenwriter of the film with Ryan Gosling

Drew Goddard will write the screenplay for Project Hail Mary, film with Ryan Gosling based on the new novel by Andy Weir, former author of The Martian

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter for The Martian, Drew Goddard, is currently in talks to join the upcoming sci-fi film adaptation by director Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Project Hail Mary, whose cast will be led by the Golden Globe winner Ryan Gosling.

If the deal goes through, he’ll be in charge of developing the story with Lord and Miller and this project would mark his second collaboration with author Andy Weir after adapting his debut novel from which he was born. The Martian.

Born to be published in 2021 by Random House, the novel Hail Mary is described as a story about an astronaut who wakes up to find himself millions of miles away from home, in a small vehicle with two dead crewmates and no memory of his mission or even his name. But this man will soon discover that he is humanity’s only hope for survival against a threat of extinction.

The film adaptation will be directed by film duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will be produced by Gosling, Amy Pascal and Ken Kao.