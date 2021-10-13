News

Drew Goddard screenwriter of the film with Ryan Gosling

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Drew Goddard will write the screenplay for Project Hail Mary, film with Ryan Gosling based on the new novel by Andy Weir, former author of The Martian

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter for The Martian, Drew Goddard, is currently in talks to join the upcoming sci-fi film adaptation by director Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Project Hail Mary, whose cast will be led by the Golden Globe winner Ryan Gosling.

If the deal goes through, he’ll be in charge of developing the story with Lord and Miller and this project would mark his second collaboration with author Andy Weir after adapting his debut novel from which he was born. The Martian.

Loading...
Advertisements

Born to be published in 2021 by Random House, the novel Hail Mary is described as a story about an astronaut who wakes up to find himself millions of miles away from home, in a small vehicle with two dead crewmates and no memory of his mission or even his name. But this man will soon discover that he is humanity’s only hope for survival against a threat of extinction.

The film adaptation will be directed by film duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will be produced by Gosling, Amy Pascal and Ken Kao.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
668
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
536
News

Cinema, all films out in October
448
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
388
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
342
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
311
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
307
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
294
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
268
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top