Drew McIntyre and the wacky thought before the WWE title match against Brock Lesnar

One of the greatest matches of Drew McIntyre’s career in the WWE rings, if not the most important of all, was the one staged in the main event of Wrestlemania 36, ​​now two years ago, in which the Scotsman of the McMahon company graduated as the new WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

After winning the 2020 edition of the Royal Rumble, in fact, McIntyre wanted to challenge The Beast Incarnate, in the edition of the Showcase of the Immortals which eventually aired from the Performance Center in Orlando, due to the outbreak of the world pandemic. just a few weeks before the event.

If initially the Tampa Bay stadium was to hold a single date inside it with the Grandaddy of Them All card, in the end WWE decided to divide the event into two evenings, registering it in advance at the Performance Center, with an arena completely empty and devoid of any spectator.

On that occasion, McIntyre managed to make his leap in quality, beating one of the current most important wrestlers in the entire pro-wrestling world and becoming one of the main eventers of the main WWE shows.

Drew McIntyre reveals the strange thoughts made on the eve of Wrestlemania 36

In his last speech to the microphones of The Jake Asman Showthe wrestler currently in the rings of Friday Night Smackdown wanted to tell what already went through his mind on the night of the eve of Wrestlemania 36 and on that same night, with the strange place where the event took place that gave him the idea to fight in a bar, in a real street fight.

In his interview, Drew in fact said:

“It really felt like we were in a bar fight with Brock Lesnar, a completely empty bar with a ring in it, a thing akin to street fights, if you could …

indeed if you could have read my mind, I remember precisely that I was thinking ‘Don’t try to play any fun tricks or tricks with me, Brock, or I’ll leave you here with a shot and I’ll knock you down’

And I swear to God, I really thought it, I believed it what I thought, which is absurd, but that’s how I felt at the time. “Apparently, the surreal venue of the event had a strange effect not only on Drew. McIntyre but to many other colleagues, with Orlando’s empty PC that had never been seen, much less for such an important event as Wrestlemania, with fans who have had many other strange thoughts, seeing the empty arena and a totally surreal situation. , due to the global pandemic.