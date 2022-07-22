Drink alkaline water to lose weight, myth or reality?

For some time now, alkaline water has made a name for itself among those who want to be in shape and lose weight thanks to athletes like Karim Benzema or actresses like Gal Gadot, who have confessed to drinking this type of water. We unravel the myths and truths to find out if it really works.

Advocates of alkaline water claim that it helps detoxify the body, lose weight and prevent disease because it supports the theory that certain conditions develop in an acid medium, that is, with a low pH. Therefore, to prevent them, the ideal is to increase or alkalinize it through food.

There are filters, like the one from GoFiltr, that fit into any bottle and turn tap water into alkaline water in just 15 minutes.

Experts in nutrition from the research center in the US, Mayo Clinic, assure that alkaline water “it could contain added nutrients to achieve an alkaline pH, but more research is needed to verify if they are more beneficial”. Therefore, it cannot be said that alkaline water is healthier than normal water.

What can be confirmed is that alkaline water, unlike the one normally consumed, it has higher alkaline levels because it contains a greater presence of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, silicon and bicarbonate that make it have more charge of ions and, therefore, more oxygen. The SmartWater or Waiakea brand are the most valued by those who consume this type of water.

Nutrition experts explain that, although it cannot be confirmed that it helps to lose weight or prevent diseases, yes it is a “natural antacid”. In addition, it is an antioxidant and hydrates the body. But they also warn that consuming more than you should can destabilize the body because he’s not used to those AP ratings. So if you plan to introduce this drink to your diet, it is best to put yourself in the hands of a nutritionist.

“More studies are needed to find out if it influences weight loss and if the benefit continues in the long term,” concludes the Mayo Clinic study.