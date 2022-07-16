“Drink four times a week her…”, Kourtney Kardashian’s technique for getting pregnant!

Some time ago, during an exercise with official Manchester City media, Riyad Mahrez was asked to put together a dream squad of 5 of his all-time favorite footballers.

In addition to being placed alongside Fabien Barthez and N’Golo Kanté in his dream team, the talented Algerian footballer had to make the most complex decisions when composing his attacking team.

Mahrez has seen legendary strikers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the current era. However, the former Leicester City player has picked Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazario as forwards in his ideal squad.

“Up, I start with R9, Ronaldo the Brazilian. Messi behind him. And I also put myself forward. Messi would be with me to dribble and give the ball to Ronaldo so he could finish (the actions). It would be a great partnership on the ground.” This is what Riyadh replied in words (2020) which are posted on the Man City Kids YouTube channel.

By the way, what does Mahrez’s Dream Team of 5 look like? Fabien Barthez in goal. N’Golo Kanté to solve defensive tasks. And the aforementioned attack made up of his own individual abilities, the genius of Lionel Messi and the punch of Ronaldo Nazário.