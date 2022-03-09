drink this water to counteract the high values

Proper hydration is essential to feel good, especially if you suffer from certain ailments and diseases. In particular, you must drink the right way in case of high blood sugar, a widespread and often associated disease type 2 diabetes mellitusthe most common form of diabetes among adults.

For high blood sugar, drinking water in the right amount (and more) turns out to be an important habit, more than you might think. Let’s explain better.

High blood sugar: what happens in the body

For high blood sugar it refers to the inability of the human body to regulate blood sugar levels.

Glucose is an essential element for properly assimilating nutrients. It is also the main energy source.

In a healthy organism, i blood sugar levels are kept at bay byinsulinwhile those suffering from high blood sugar must constantly and very carefully manage their diet and lifestyle to avoid the risk of glycemic spikes.

As a rule, normal blood glucose levels are between 65 and 110 mg / dl, while levels between 110 and 125mg indicate high blood sugar. The latter can be caused by various factors: genetics, certain medications taken or a wrong lifestyle.

How to drink water to counteract high blood sugar

Our body is made up of more than half of water. It is an essential element for any type of body function and it is even more so when you suffer from high blood sugar because, among the various symptoms of the disease, there is a constant dehydration and, consequently, the instinct to drink continuously.

The advice of the experts is to consume at least half the amount of water during meals as soon as you wake up in the morning. In this way, a water change will be introduced immediately for the metabolism and the metabolism can be effectively controlled.

To counteract the blood sugar level, the ideal water is the magnesium one. It is recognized by the magnesium values ​​exceeding 50 mg per liter. Magnesium is mainly present in foods such as nuts and cereals.

Recent studies show that the magnesium it is particularly suitable for counteracting and limiting the negative values ​​and effects of high blood sugar.