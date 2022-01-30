Drinking a beer every night could have negative effects

If you are used to drinking a beer every night, it certainly won’t keep the doctor away (as the apple says), on the contrary, it could cause you serious problems and in that case the doctor may see him more often.

Drinking beer for dinner (Pexels)

Sometimes it is possible to make some mistakes. Especially on weekends and after a busy working week, having a beer at dinner doesn’t hurt anyone. But if this is repeated every evening in the long run this habit could cause serious ones damage to our body.

Oxford University researchers said this following one study. So let’s try to understand what the consequences that a beer taken every night can cause.

Drinking a beer every night is bad for you – here’s why

A beer every night according to the Oxford researchers could increase (by 10/15% in ten years) the risk of heart attack in old age. The risk can be up to 35% if four drinks are taken every night. But if you really can’t do without it, at least try to drink it during a meal and on a full stomach. Drinking beer on an empty stomach, like all alcohol, could cause inflammation in the stomach and intestines, causing digestive problems, swelling and heartburn. Furthermore, in this case the alcohol would pass directly into the blood, while if you eat it before taking it then the beer will be absorbed more slowly.

Drinking beer on an empty stomach is not recommended especially for celiacs, those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, bladder diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Among the most immediate factors and the negative consequences of beer is an alteration of the values ​​of the beer glycemia. This is especially the case if the beer is drunk on an empty stomach. This is why this habit is to be avoided. In this case, in fact, the liver is no longer able to produce glucose according to optimal values ​​and this can lead to very serious problems.

We’ve seen the negatives but let’s remember that beer has sides too positive. If taken in modest quantities it turns out to be very useful for keeping cholesterol under control. It is also a drink suitable for sportsmen because, in addition to thirsting and rehydrating the body, it contains a high content of mineral salts, amino acids and vitamins. Beer also has other properties: it is able to make hair smoother and skin more beautiful, it promotes digestion, decreases kidney problems and is an excellent remedy for fighting colds.