“Drinking before driving makes you an idiot”

“Valdobbiadene… Come on! Grab your life “is the educational path on the perception of road risk that the municipal administration of Valdobbiadene, together with Antonia Nardi, sister-in-law of Ferrante Battistin, the worker from Vidor who died on 23 May 2017 in a terrible head-on on the Sp 34, between Vidor and Sernaglia della Battaglia, wanted to propose to the students of the lower secondary school of the Comprehensive Institute of Valdobbiadene in view of the World Day in memory of the victims of the road, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

This morning, Piazza Guglielmo Marconi hosted the event in which the winning design was presented which, together with the slogan of the initiative, was placed on some shoppers, created thanks to the support of the “Inpossibile_odv” association, to disseminate an important road safety prevention message.

The mayor was present at this morning’s event Luciano Fregonese with the councilors Martina Bertelle, Giorgia Falcade And Anna Vettoretti, the regional councilor Tommaso Razzolini, the lieutenant Riccardo Mallardi, the head teacher of the Comprehensive Institute of Valdobbiadene, Gianpaolo Bortolini, the local police officer Annarita Ercolani, the boys of the Valdobbiadene Youth Council, led by the president Angela Vanzin, and the educator Chiara Casarin.

The author of the winning drawing is the student Umberto Ettore Gasparetto who, with great emotion, said that the goal of this work was to send a clear message on road education.

The students also took to the stage Gaia Berra, Anna Geronazzo And Beatrice Pocchetto, who spoke of the enthusiasm with which the middle school pupils welcomed this project.

“Valdobbiadene is famous for its wine – said one of them – but drinking before driving doesn’t make you Vin Diesel but just an idiot. This work has helped us as a class to talk about the dangers on the road that we will soon face too. For now we just have to fasten the seat belt but soon the steering wheel will be in our hands and we will have the responsibility of our life and, above all, that of others.“.

The mayor thanked all the people who collaborated in this project and underlined the importance of talking about these topics with the students of the town’s schools, thanks to a reflection stimulated by people who miss their loved ones who died prematurely every day. due to a road accident.

The head teacher Bortolini highlighted the importance of a project, which remembers many people who are no longer there, whose images have been included in a poster placed in Piazza Marconi, and thanked the students for the commitment shown in this. initiative.

The regional councilor Razzolini said that these moments are fundamental to remember the victims of the tragedies on the road and to help people to be ever more prudent, vigilant and attentive to driving for their own safety and that of others.

Lieutenant Mallardi, commander of the local Carabinieri station, reiterated the importance of road education to be aware of the behavior to be taken when going out on the street: “Road education is not just the mere knowledge of road signs. You guys live in cities and you have to know the golden rules to practice the road. You must be aware of the dangers, be careful and use the roads following the rules, written and unwritten, of that ethical behavior that will make you good users “.

“This year we had the children rework everything they have learned on the subject of road safety together with their teachers – said Councilor Bertelle -. I have to say that what came out of it is something wonderful and I have to thank them for what they have produced because all the projects and slogans they have created deserved a lot. All the students’ works will be exhibited today together with that of the winner“.

The educator Casarin talked about the work done with the children, while Antonia Nardi closed the meeting by reading a message in which she thanked all the students for the commitment shown in this project on road education, which she wanted to propose to the school of Valdobbiadene.

“Talk about road safety – he has declared – it is also very important to say that there is an after and that it bears a name: it is called secondary victimization. The billboard behind me (with photos of people who died in a car accident) represents a lot, it is only a part of what you see and it makes me think. I would like the same, however, also from those who are higher than me. The well-being of a country is not measured only in terms of GDP: not wasting pain and giving importance to listening together with data collection must be a good way to go to change“.

(Photo: Qdpnews.it © reserved reproduction).

