Drinking cold or hot water? What is best for our body and digestion?

Our body reacts differently depending on whether we drink cold or hot water, but what is best to drink for our health?

Our body reacts differently depending on whether we drink cold or hot water, but what is best to drink for our health? There is an ancient Indian practice, called ayurvèda, which is nothing more than traditional Indian medicine. Also studied by Western culture, the ayuvèda involves the intake of hot water to improve the functions of the organism.

This is reflected in modern studies, but why is drinking hot water better than drinking cold water? Let’s see the differences and how the water temperature can affect our digestion. In fact, drinking ice water is always not recommended, but for what reason?

Cold water and hot water, according to the doctor what is best to drink?

According to ancient Indian medicine, every food must be taken with its own right temperature. All this is the basis of proper digestion. A frozen substance slows down the digestive system, forcing the blood flow of the stomach and intestines to slow down the secretion of enzymes.

On the contrary, hot substances produce the opposite effect, that is, they speed up blood circulation, stimulating the “digestive fire”. If the “digestive fire” works properly, we take in food and liquids better. The body, therefore, requires greater energy expenditure in case it digest cold substances.

Drink water at the same temperature of our body is best, because it does not interrupt the optimal state of the body. Hot water is digested more easily and promotes intestinal activity. A study, conducted on a few dozen patients who have undergone abdominal surgery, highlighted this theory.

Foods and substances consumed hot bring benefits to the body e are hired better. In terms of hydration, however, not much changes between cold water and hot water. While it was found that water, consumed slightly colder than room temperature, leaves the stomach first, and is suitable for athletes, during competitions. However, the ideal is to drink warm water or at room temperature.