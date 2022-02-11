Drinking expired milk: crazy, here’s what can happen

The milk, which is easily found in supermarkets, is first of all pasteurized with a thermal process which is useful for safeguarding quality and purity. The milk, however, varies according to the type and pasteurization, so the expiry date of the product differs. Finally, the expiry date is shown on the package.

There are two types of conservation, short-term or long-term. In the first case the milk is pasteurized and in the second the UHT process is mainly used which would be to use very high temperatures for the sterilization of the product.

The conservation of milk

The short-life milk it should be kept in the refrigerator until it expires. We have different types: fresh pasteurized milk, high quality pasteurized fresh milk, high temperature pasteurized milk and microfiltered pasteurized milk. The first two last seven days stored in the refrigerator while the second last 15 days and finally 11 days for the microfiltered one.

The long-life milk it is of the UHT type or sterilized. The one that lasts the longest is that of the first case and can stay out of the fridge for up to 90 days while sterilized milk can last up to 6 months out of the fridge. Once the package has been opened, it should be kept in the fridge and consumed as soon as possible.