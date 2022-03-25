drinking habits to avoid

For the health of our liver we must try to avoid harmful habits that involve the consumption of certain drinks.

When it comes to health, very few think about keeping their own liver healthy. Instead, it is a fundamental part of our body that deals with equally fundamental functions. This dark-colored organ takes care of the absorption of the nutrients we ingest, the production of bile, the processing of fats, as well as dealing with the synthesis of triglycerides and cholesterol.

In short, from these few lines you will have understood the importance of trying to keep the liver healthy. How can it be done? You must pay absolute attention to what you eat and what you drink. Speaking of drinking, there are habits that people have in their life that are highly damaging to the liver, which in the long run can wreak havoc.

Not to scare you, but we will see below some behaviors that you absolutely must avoid if you want to keep your liver healthy. There are serious consequences if problems begin to arise in this organ.

Liver health: bad habits involving drinks

If the liver begins to have problems we speak of cirrhosis, alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, hepatitis, hemochromatosis, alcoholic liver disease, cancer. These names do not bode well, and the consequences for a person are severe, fatal in many cases. So why continue with the wrong habits? Here are the mistakes not to be made more:

Consistently drink alcohol : The liver takes care of breaking down alcohol, but what if you give it more than it can handle? That the toxins will not be processed and poured into the body ready to create problems. Regardless of whether it is wine, a cocktail, or a super alcoholic, all sources of alcohol create fatty deposits;

: The liver takes care of breaking down alcohol, but what if you give it more than it can handle? That the toxins will not be processed and poured into the body ready to create problems. Regardless of whether it is wine, a cocktail, or a super alcoholic, all sources of alcohol create fatty deposits; Go overboard with energy drinks : for sure to have energy, especially before physical activity, many resort to energy drinks. However, these drinks contain a lot of caffeine and a lot of sugars which, combined together and in excessive doses, are an explosive mix for liver health and can cause injury;

: for sure to have energy, especially before physical activity, many resort to energy drinks. However, these drinks contain a lot of caffeine and a lot of sugars which, combined together and in excessive doses, are an explosive mix for liver health and can cause injury; Drink whole milk : Whole milk is full of nutrients, but also of fat. So it is preferable to opt for a skimmed drink;

: Whole milk is full of nutrients, but also of fat. So it is preferable to opt for a skimmed drink; Avoid drinks with antioxidants : or orange or pomegranate juices. These, according to the latest studies, have been shown to be excellent for helping the liver;

: or orange or pomegranate juices. These, according to the latest studies, have been shown to be excellent for helping the liver; Not drinking enough water: Recent studies have established that drinking water reduces the risk for the liver of developing non-alcoholic steatosis.

To avoid even serious health problems, try to correct your bad habits and try to choose healthier habits. Of course, the support and help of an expert is essential.