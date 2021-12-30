Drinking water bonus 2022, they have finally decided to extend

The drinking water bonus is part of the 2022 home bonus, which includes all the subsidies for the sustainability of homes.

The budget law still in draft, provides for several home bonuses 2022, these are concessions aimed at encouraging various renovations and more.

Drinking water bonus 2022

Thanks to paragraph 713 of article 1 of the 2022 Budget Law, an extension was introduced to the Senate regarding the purchase of drinking water filter systems.

The tax credit for the purchase of filter systems is provided to:

to non-commercial entities, as well as to individuals and those who carry out business activities, arts and professions.

It concerns the expenses aimed at improving the water intended for human consumption supplied by aqueducts, from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2022 of 50%.

The spending limit is € 1,000 for homes and individuals and € 5,000 for commercial properties. The maximum bonus payable is 500 or 2,500 euros.

Within the Provision ADE Prot. N. 153000/2021 of June 2021 the set of rules for taking advantage of the drinking water bonus is made public.

The aim is the attempt to rationalize the use of water and at the same time substantially decrease the consumption of plastic bottles.

Concessions to citizens and companies

The 2022 Budget Law is aimed at providing various benefits for citizens and companies in difficulty due to covid-19.

The new water bonus, which allows you to replace, up to a maximum of 1,000 euros, the ceramic sanitary fixtures with reduced drainage, as well as the taps, shower heads and shower columns with limited flow appliances.

However, any interventions must be carried out on existing buildings, and on individual real estate units.

The Drinking water bonus 2022 active until 31 December 2022 guarantees a tax credit of approximately 50% for the costs incurred to purchase and install the filtration, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of food carbon dioxide systems

Payments traceable

Also to be able to benefit from the bonus the amount of expenses incurred must have an electronic invoice or commercial document in which the tax code of the person requesting the credit is transcribed.

Therefore, private individuals or subjects other than those who carry out business activities in the ordinary accounting regime, the payment cannot be made in cash. It must be made by bank or postal transfer or with other similar payment systems.